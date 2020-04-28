Anna Kendrick's new rom-com series Love Life is coming to Stan and we're already swooning.

With our weekends spent at home in isolation, there’s no better time to shamelessly binge-watch all the shows we normally don’t get around to.

And in May, Stan has us covered with a bunch of new TV shows and movies set to drop on the streaming service.

Whether you’re in the mood for a feel-good comedy, a juicy crime show, or just need something light to distract yourself from everything going on right now, Stan has something for all of us to binge-watch our way through isolation.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Stan in May.

Newly announced

Love Life

Love Life is the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee and Twitter’s sassiest user, Anna Kendrick. The series is about the journey from first love to last love, concentrating on the people you meet along the way.

It’s a fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series and follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season.

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick anchors the first season and is also an executive producer of the series alongside Paul Feig (A Simple Favour, Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone Great), making Love Life the perfect romantic-comedy cocktail to enjoy on the small screen.

Premieres: May 27 the same day as the US with new episodes dropping weekly.

TV Shows

Billions