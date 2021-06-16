"Choose the bigger life." 30 women on the advice that changed their life.

Every now and again a piece of advice comes along that just seems to hit different.

Whether it comes from an unsuspecting stranger on the street, a work colleague, best friend or a bunch of people in a Facebook group, those words of wisdom seem to come into your life right when you need to hear it.

And that's exactly what happened to Mamamia Out Loud co-host Holly Wainwright, when she was tossing up whether to move her family to the country.

When asking the Mamamia Out Loud Facebook community what she should do, there was one piece of advice that she found particularly helpful. Well, it was technically a quote from American author Gretchen Rubin.

"When you're faced with two choices, 'choose the bigger life'," Holly recalled on the podcast last week.

"So we choose the big thing... It is official, we are moving to the country in two weeks time," she announced.

Considering how spot on the advice was, we asked the wider Mamamia community to share their golden nuggets of wisdom with us on Instagram.

And you best believe, they delivered.