"My son's best friend has ADHD. This is what I want other parents to know."

I have spoken in the past about a friendship that I’m lucky to have. A wonderful, funny, kind and super smart lady who I met through our mutual acupuncturist when we were both undergoing IVF treatment.

A serendipitous friendship that took an unexpected turn when we became pregnant within a week of each other. We have a shared history and a friendship bigger than anything that life tosses at us.

What I haven’t spoken about is the friendship that our boys have forged.

Born in the same hospital, just 48 hours apart and by virtue of the friendship his mum and I share, they too have grown up together.

Soon to be eight, their friendship is what will shape their childhood memories, and I could not love this thought more.

They are now also forming friendships external to one another. We’ve encouraged the school to put them in separate classes, mindful that we’ve wanted them to become independent of one another.

My friend’s son has ADHD. All that this encompasses, which to say the least is complex and tricky, is her story and not mine to tell.

I don’t pretend to know much about ADHD, though out of respect to her family and her glorious son I have educated myself enough to appreciate the challenges. But because I bear witness to this friendship and I know her son very well, I know that his ADHD does not define him, and it certainly does not define the friendship that the boys share.

My son’s best friend has ADHD, and this is what I want parents to know about what it is like if your child is friends with a child with ADHD.

It’s fabulous.

Only recently has my friend’s son become more aware of his diagnosis, and because of this my son also now knows of ADHD. He doesn’t fully understand it; he knows enough to understand that his friend’s mind and body works fast, but there is so much more to him than a bunch of letters in CAPS.

Only recently, my friend said something to me that made my heart twinge.

She and her husband are her son’s greatest allies and advocates. They push and pull against the system to make certain that he gets all the opportunities afforded to non-neuro diverse kids.