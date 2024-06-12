A name tribute and the first pictures: Matildas’ Katrina Gorry and fianceé Clara have welcomed their son.

In what is possibly the most wholesome news you'll hear today, Matildas star Katrina Gorry and her fianceé Clara Markstedt have welcomed a baby boy.
The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday morning, posting a series of photos of their son with his older sister Harper.
"Our sweet baby boy. Koby Peter David Gorry, born 9/6 at 10:36am. 3660g and 50cm. Big sister is absolutely in love and our hearts are so full," read the caption.
Moments after the post went live, the comments were flooded by well-wishers, with some pointing out the uncanny resemblance between Harper and her new sibling.
"He is the absolute spitting image of Harper, all the congratulations to you both," wrote one fan.