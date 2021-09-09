Joe Rogan says he's recovered from COVID-19. Here's why that's so dangerous.

It seems Joe Rogan has made a rapid recovery from his COVID-19 infection.

Just days after his diagnosis made international headlines, the American comedian returned to his juggernaut podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, eager to assure his millions of listeners that all is well. (Minus occasionally coughing up of some small lumps of "green s**t".)

In fact, the 54-year-old said he was only truly ill for a single day.

By only developing mild symptoms, Rogan is among the vast majority of COVID-19 patients. And thank goodness for that.

But when speaking on his podcast on Tuesday, he seemed to suggest that he 'knows' why he fell into that fortunate camp. And that is when things got problematic.

Joe Rogan, ivermectin, and the spread of misinformation.

Rogan said that on the day he was diagnosed with COVID-19 — August 28 — he started on an at-home treatment regimen that included high doses of vitamins via an intravenous drip, along with a cocktail of drugs. Among them, the increasingly controversial ivermectin.

Ivermectin was originally developed to treat parasitic infections in animals. It's been produced for human use since 1987, where it's prescribed to treat parasitic illnesses such as river blindness and scabies, as well is in a topical formation for the common inflammatory skin condition rosacea.

It's an incredible drug. It even earned its developers a Nobel Prize. But there is simply no robust evidence that it's safe to use for treating COVID-19.

One small review in 2020 found an improvement in survival among patients who received ivermectin in addition to other treatments, but the authors made it very clear that the quality of evidence was "very low" and further investigation was necessary. That was followed by several studies, including a larger randomised clinical trial, none of which found significant enough benefits to recommend ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19.