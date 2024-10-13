Prison officer Vicky White took pride in following the rules. Then she met Casey.

A prison love story that went from romance to a manhunt.

Netflix's new documentary Jailbreak: Love on the Run tells the true story of Casey White and Vicky White, an inmate and an officer at Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, who fell in love and planned an escape that made headlines everywhere in 2022.

"It's a disgusting romance novel, is what it is," someone says in the trailer.

Watch the Jailbreak: Love on the Run trailer.



Source: Netflix

Vicky White had been working at Lauderdale County Detention Centre as the assistant director of operations when Casey White was transferred there in August 2020 to await trial. Casey had been serving out an existing 75-year sentence when he confessed to a separate murder. Despite being considered to be very dangerous, inmates and workers at the detention centre remembered him quite differently.

"Casey White was described as a 'romancer' by one of his former cellmates, and those who worked at the jail said he was a polite, even charming, prisoner," Rachel Stockman, the shows executive producer said. "Vicky, who was used to doing things for others, fell for Casey's manipulation, especially when he claimed he was being framed for a murder he didn't commit. He made her believe in him."

At the time, Vicky was not only a valued employee at the detention centre, but ironically, she also had a hand in breaking up many inappropriate officer and inmate relations.