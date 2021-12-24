'I just found out my entire family has to isolate on Christmas Day. In a weird way, it's a relief.'

We have COVID-19 at our place for Christmas this year. It has naturally reduced all the big and best laid plans to some over-excited chatter, texts and emails.

We should have seen in the vicinity of 40 family members over two events, one for about 30 people at our place on Christmas Day.

But earlier this week we hunkered down and started sending texts and calling friends to say, I’m sorry, but guess what’s happened? And I hope we haven’t kyboshed your plans too, followed by a variety of cringing emoji faces.

So now, on Christmas Eve I have nowhere to rush.

This is the first time in the last 11 years I have been in this situation. A new approach to Christmas has been thrust upon me, and some new traditions are required, because Christmas is not lost, it’s just stripped down to the bare minimum.

The house will still be tidied and cleaned because it’s moping-around-messy now. I want it looking nice, but not host-level nice, just nice enough for me.

There will be no last-minute barrage to the shops with thousands of other women to buy extra gifts in case I’ve forgotten something.

Usually I worry ridiculously about whether present piles will be even on Christmas morning and have a deep drive to get more small gifts to throw in their stockings because it’s SO fun on Christmas Day.

Well, we’re going to test those ideas this year, because it’s not happening.

On that same last hope shopping trip, I would make a toy donation, but online cash donations to charities are probably just as – if not more – useful.