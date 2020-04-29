"He didn’t do it well enough." Inside Ricky Gervais and James Corden's ongoing 'feud'.

Later, in an interview with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, Gervais condemned Corden's comments.

"When you do a contentious joke or talk about a taboo subject, it’s got to be a great joke," Gervais said.

"You can’t just bounce out there and do jokes about abuse and rape and it's fine just to joke about it. You’ve got to be very intelligent when you do it. You've got to make sure your target is clear, you've got to come down on the right side, there’s got to be a point to it."

"He bounced out and didn't do it particularly right, it wasn't clear who he was going for and he did it like it was light entertainment...

"He didn’t do it well enough. That was his problem. You've got to make your jokes bulletproof."

Gervais implies Corden is just "looking for hits on YouTube".

James Corden has made an international name for himself thanks to a series of segments on the Late Late Show that tend to go viral on YouTube, including his iconic series' 'Carpool Karaoke' and 'Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts'.

In an interview with radio station XFM, Gervais criticised comedians who sought such success on YouTube - although never named Corden specifically.

"I think that sometimes … people do it the wrong way round," Gervais said, according to The Sun.

"Someone works really hard, and they become a comedian and they get a big show, then they get offered a chat show in America, and they take that and then work their way down from a comedian to a bloke who’s looking for hits on YouTube the next day because no one watches late night."

After Life jab.

In season one of Gervais' Netflix comedy-drama After Life, he took the opportunity to take another jab at Corden.

When his co-worker is putting together her dream dinner party guest list, she notes down James Corden, saying: "That man can do anything".

"And does," Gervais' character responds.

"He never stops working," she adds, before he hurls back, "As a chauffeur, mainly."