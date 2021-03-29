Anyone who has run their own business, sold their services as a freelancer or negotiated a salary will tell you, pricing yourself is hard.

Really hard.

There's a juggle we face, particularly as women, between charging what is seen as fair, and what can be perceived as "greedy".

But pricing yourself properly can be the difference between a five and six-figure salary.

As financial expert Melissa Browne explains, asking for "what you're worth", is a skill women need to hone in on to get ahead, and this week on What the Finance, Mel and Pallavi Sharda covered exactly how to do it.

Whether you're looking to get a pay rise, boost your side hustle or get the most out of freelancing, here are their top tips.

How to negotiate your salary.

"Negotiating your salary and knowing and standing up for your worth is something that, I think, women don't do well," Mel said.

Lucky for us, she has three stellar tips on how to nail a pay rise.

01. Find out what others are being paid.

"As an employee, you want to find out what other staff are being paid to find out particularly if men are being paid more," she said.

If this is the case, Mel says "you should be asking for the same".

"There's research now, so you can go and and see what people in your profession are being paid online," she suggests.

Alternatively, Mel suggests asking your colleagues directly what they are being paid.

If that's not your style though, awards can be found online, which provide minimum wage requirements for all industries.

Using these measurements, you can determine a ballpark mark of where your salary "fits".

02. Create a 'plan of action'.

"The thing that I have hated as an employer is when someone comes and asks for their annual pay rise," Mel explained.

"It's not based on worth, it's not based on what they've done for the company, it's just 'I've been here for 12 months'."