'After six rounds of interviews for a job, their next request floored me.'

I think it's fair to say that the work climate is pretty grim at the moment.

I've made my way over to #careerTok where people are sharing the most chaotic and bizarre experiences they've had in the workplace, especially when it comes to interviewing.

From being asked to change their clothes to questioning their marital status, we thought we had heard them all. That was until TikToker Florence Fahmy posted about her recent experience interviewing for a fashion brand.

Watch: Horoscopes when there's a problem at work.



Mamamia

In her video which now has over one million views, Florence talked about completing six interviews for this role (yep, SIX).

She was then told that if she passed the final interview, they would progress with an offer.

However, there was a catch.

The TikToker said she received an email from the company at around 6pm on a Thursday night. The email was "very informal" and asked her to submit an assessment in relation to the job. She also clarified that there was no mention of having to complete an assessment in the job description of the previous six (again, SIX) interviews.

So what was this assessment exactly?

Florence had to submit an "entire social strategy, a launch plan and a four-week content rollout for an active campaign."

She knew it was an active campaign because they had mentioned it throughout all of her (SIX) interviews saying, "This would be your job if you were hired." It was also requested that this assessment be submitted by Monday (reminder Florence only got the email on Thursday evening).