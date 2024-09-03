'My neighbour told me the name of her husband's first love. I knew I'd have to lie to my kid forever.'

Michelle* is facing a major moral conundrum right now.

Recently, she was outside socialising with her neighbour, Anna*, who lives next door with her husband Jarrad*.

The women were sitting down and talking about their relationships, specifically their sex lives and intimacy. Anna then shared that her husband Jarrad was "her first everything" in terms of dating and sex.

"I took the opportunity and asked her if she was his first too. She said no. She said that he had an ex who was his high school sweetheart before he moved to Anna's home state," Michelle explained in a Reddit post.

Anna went on to explain that Jarrad had grown up in the neighbourhood that they all now reside, but had moved state for work where he first met and started his relationship with her.

They stayed there for a six years before relocating back to where he grew up.

It immediately piqued Michelle's interests, as she knew someone who was born to young lovers in this area in the same time frame. Her own adopted son.