The internet is divided over the proper way to make scrambled eggs.

We need to talk about eggs. Specifically, scrambled eggs.

Over the weekend, digital creator and dad-of-two Sean Szeps shared how he makes scrambled eggs.

Nothing fancy - he whisks eggs together in a bowl and adds a splash of milk. Then, he asked his 26,000 Instagram followers if they do that too.

"I didn't think, even for a millisecond, that this would turn into a 'thing'," Sean told Mamamia.

Well, it did.

"Within six hours, I had 3000 votes on the poll and nearly 1000 messages asking things like 'what other options are there?' or 'I add orange juice!' or 'I don't add anything!'," Sean said.

For the next 48 hours, Sean went deep into the topic of scrambled eggs on his Instagram Stories, titling the series, The Great Scrambled Egg Debate (you can see the stories here).

He asked his followers what they use other than milk (if anything), if they use a pot or a pan, and what toppings they like, among other questions. And everyone had different opinions.

Sean started off by asking what ingredients people use. Milk was the most popular answer, followed by cream.