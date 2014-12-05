I don't recognise the person in the mirror.

I used to think that ageing happened slowly and gradually. But it doesn’t.

You go to bed one day looking like you and then you wake up and suddenly you’re so unlike you that you do a bit of a double take. It takes a bit of adjusting.

You might pull out some old photos to see if it’s just your imagination. That’s what I did.

It was NOT my imagination.

I don’t have frown lines on my forehead like my friends do but I have lines above my eyebrows. I must be a bit of an eyebrow raiser.

My eyebrow hair has thinned, as have my eyelashes. Hair thins out all over your body. Nobody told me that.

My crow’s feet now fan from the corner of my eyes almost all the way to my hairline and they are starting to blend in with the lines under my eyes.

I’ve noticed that my nose isn’t as cute and pert as it once was. The bottom half has widened. And there are gigantic pores all over it.

My cheeks are starting to droop and it’s particularly noticeable right at the bottom of my face. If I shake my face, I can feel them move.

When did the skin on my neck get so wobbly and thin? I have a turkey gobble.

Is that a long hair on my chin? And more big pores, all over my chin, just like the ones on my nose.

I have discolouration on the top of my forehead and on the sides of my cheeks next to my ears. I don’t know where they came from or even when they first appeared.

And my lips are thinner, especially my top lip. I’ve never been more tempted to get a bit of filler in it. But I’m just not a needles and surgical kind of person. I’ll use every cream and serum and blurring product on the market – but keep sharp objects away from me.