'What having my 3 babies 11 years apart taught me about mum guilt.'

When Becca had her first son Dylan, she was a 21-year-old student living in the UK.

None of her student friends had kids and barely any of her mother's group of friends were in their twenties.

"I looked even younger than I was and people often asked, 'Are you the mum?'" Becca recalls.

"I remember one instance in a supermarket when the lady on the checkout said, 'Oh you're a young mum!' and I thought, what exactly was I supposed to say to that?"

"I had all these answers in my head that were smart or cheeky like, 'It must be the botox', but I'd mostly just shrug it off. I was his mum, and I was 'old enough'. Biologically, women and girls can have children after they start their periods, which is a lot younger than 21."

This judgement Becca felt for being a young mum was the first time she encountered feelings of mum guilt.

"There is this societal assumption that teen pregnancies are bad and that young mums can't be good mums. It was hard to always justify myself and the truth of it was I felt good. I was 21, and I felt invincible! I only needed four months off before going back to university and I remember people feeling sorry for me while I just thought, hang on a minute, I've had a baby, I'm not ill!"

The mum guilt she felt wasn't just about her age, but that baby Dylan didn't have all the nice things some of her older mum friends could afford.

"I was a student living in a small rental flat and we had the worst pram and few toys or gadgets. We weren't 'set up' with a nice home or fancy car and we were still working out what our family looked like. Dylan sort of grew up with me.

"I suffered with a lot of 'comparisonitis' in the early days of Dylan's life, but as the years passed, all the mums I knew had challenges and hard times but at that stage, mine was being the young mum."