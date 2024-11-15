'This Aussie island feels worlds away, but it’s only a 2-hour flight.'

When you're a working parent, sometimes you get to that point where you need a li'l break.

From work, from talking about daycare drop-off schedules and from pegging out tiny little socks.

So my husband and I figured our wedding anniversary was as good an excuse as any to enjoy a few child-free nights away where we didn't have to unscrew yoghurt pouches or watch Bluey (although Bluey is pretty great).

We wanted somewhere we could sip cocktails by the pool, eat ourselves silly and indulge in a bit of luxury.

I, of course, thought of the Maldives or Bali immediately. But they're too far to travel for a long weekend and we didn't want to be away from our daughter any longer than that (plus, my parents are angels, but they also have lives). And when you're throwing in the costs of long-haul flights, the budget very quickly blows out.

Enter: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef.

Hayman Island's award-winning resort is nestled at the northernmost point of The Whitsundays and feels like you are worlds away from home while still being in your own backyard.