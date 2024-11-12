'l took my 3 kids for an exclusive first look at Bluey’s World in Brisbane.'

For me, it's the episode 'Cricket'.

Specifically, the letter from Rusty's army officer dad (who is deployed overseas) which reads: "But look, as you grow up, you'll face harder things than a cricket ball and you'll have two choices: Back away and get out, or step in front and play a pull shot."

This is his advice for Bluey's cricket-loving friend Rusty, who is scared of a fast-paced ball.

Despite how many times I've watched it, it's still a sucker punch to the guts. I have to bite my lips to suppress a tear. This episode, like so many Bluey episodes, perfectly sums up how a banal game can become an allegory to life and all its challenges.

For many millennial parents, the TV show Bluey is the soundtrack of our lives. A tool to quiet overtired kids, a teacher to spark their creativity and knowledge; however, it's also a reminder that childhood is fleeting and parenthood is complex, cup-filling but also full of dualities. And well, if you know, you know.

This is why this Queensland-born TV show about a family of animated Blue Heelers has bewitched the globe. It's now viewed in over 60 countries. In fact it's so popular, according to Nielsen Media Research data, it has been the most watched of any TV show in the US so far this year, racking up 35 billion minutes watched.