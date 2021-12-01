The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday December 2.

Christian Porter quits politics with Greg Hunt expected to follow.

Federal parliament wraps up for the year on Thursday with the exit of two high-profile Liberals and government ranks continuing to fracture.

Former attorney-general Christian Porter announced he would step away from politics at the next election, following a scandal-plagued year.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Greg Hunt is expected to announce on Thursday he is calling time on his 20-year political career.

Greg Hunt set to quit politics https://t.co/BthSm1PMpj — Phillip Coorey (@PhillipCoorey) December 1, 2021

While Thursday is the last sitting day for the year, it could also be the last time parliament meets before the next election.

The federal election is due to be held by May 2022, but there is some speculation Prime Minister Scott Morrison could call the poll just after the summer break.

The final sitting day for 2021 will likely see further debate in the lower house on the prime minister's religious discrimination bill.

Man drowns in QLD as east coast flooding continues.

A 73-year-old man has drowned north of Toowoomba after his car was swept off a causeway amid major flooding across southern Queensland.

Southern Queensland remains on flood alert amid a continuing deluge that forced 900 people to be evacuated from Inglewood in the Goondiwindi region on Tuesday night.

At the nearby town of Yelarbon, 200 residents were evacuated on Wednesday with more communities on high alert.

Up to 180mm of rain fell in some parts of the state in 24 hours with more than 50 gauges recording 100mm in southeast Queensland alone.