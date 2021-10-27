'I had my fertility tested. Sometimes I wonder if I shouldn't have.'

Disclaimer: This author is not a doctor or medical professional, and is sharing her own experience about a consultation about her fertility. For more information talk to your GP.

Hands up if you can remember the year your biological clock just went "HELLO! TIME FOR BABY!".

I was 32. I’d just met a guy I really liked, and as soon as those gooey, lovey-dovey feelings kicked in, so did - for the first time - an urge to procreate.

I didn’t. Procreate, that is - probably a good thing considering we broke up after a few weeks. But since then, every time I see a baby I get this full-body clench, this overwhelming "hnnnnngggg", this deep-rooted need, not want, to have one of my own. NOW.

Except I… also don’t? Want that? I still want to travel (like, really badly, thanks COVID) and chase some career dreams and sleep in until 11am then order Macca’s nuggets and eat them in bed. I want to go for afternoon wines and get home at 3am in the morning. All things that, while not impossible to achieve with a baby, definitely become less desirable when you’ve got a tiny person waking you up at 5am.

This push-pull between wanting kids NOW NOW NOW and wanting to delay them until the last possible second became even more intense this year, when I met my boyfriend Tom. Suddenly, the concept of having a baby became more of a reality, because I could literally get started on it, like, tonight if I wanted to. I mean, Tom would have to agree to this but it was far more likely than when I was single and spending most nights eating an entire pack of dried apricots in front of Blue Heelers reruns.

I’m 35 now and it felt like the right time to at least know if I could have kids. I got a targeted ad for Kin Fertility on my Instagram - an Australian company that shot to fame thanks to its mail-delivery contraceptive pill service, and has now branched into easy fertility testing.

Instead of having to go to my GP to get tested, I answered some questions online and was given a blood test form to take to my pathology centre. I had my AMH (Anti-Mullerian Hormone) tested, which indicates how many eggs I have left, essentially (but importantly: not the quality of those eggs), plus my Thyroid Stimulating Hormone and FT4, 'Thyroxine'. A week later, I received a Zoom link - an appointment with a GP online, who would run me through my test results.