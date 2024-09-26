Ellen DeGeneres has dropped her comeback special. One moment is a step too far.

Ellen DeGeneres has made her return to TV, or should we say, her goodbye.

In the Netflix special For Your Approval, DeGeneres returns to stand-up for the first time in six years.

In the synopsis for the special, Netflix teases that "Ellen gets personal and reveals what she's been doing since being 'kicked out of show business.' From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life's most real and absurd realities."

It's been a tumultuous few years for the once-beloved talk show host and the voice of a forgetful fish. Following a Buzzfeed News report from 2020 that alleged bullying, sexual misconduct and racism on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the show abruptly ended after 19 years on air.

Of course, the infamous Dakota Johnson interview where the actress told the host "That's not the truth, Ellen," came before this. Once perceived as a champion of kindness, the interview prompted in the shift in Ellen's reputation and public perception.

In her new Netflix special, Ellen side-stepped any reference to the viral interview with Johnson (a wasted chance for some genuine commentary), but did address her TV show ending and the public turning on her.

Watch the trailer for the special. Post continues after video.