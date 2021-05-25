Dear Dolly Doctor: Teenagers asked Melissa Kang questions for 23 years. Here's what she learnt.

So, we sat down and had a chat with Dr Melissa, and asked her what it was like answering the secrets of Australian girls for 23 years.

The most common questions we asked Dolly Doctor.

Before we get into it, yes - all the questions were real! Gosh, you guys.

"They were mostly from girls who were going through puberty. A really common question would be, 'I've got this white stuff in my underpants, what is this? I don't have my period yet.' A very kind of common biological phenomenon of which obviously they learn about periods in school, but maybe not what happens right before you get your period."

Dr Melissa said other common questions were things like breast development and stretch marks. While you tend to think of teenagers and puberty being all about pimples, it's interesting that things like stretch marks were a more common question.

"When it comes to sexuality and sexual awakening, there were a lot of questions from young readers about these experiences of being aroused, turned on, horny and being kind of freaked out by it," Dr Melissa said.

"A lot of them would say, 'What does this mean? I've had this bodily reaction when I think about this person who I don't even really like', or 'I've had some sexual thoughts about a girl, does that mean I'm gay?'"

"But quite a lot of them were about masturbation. We say this in the new book - it's my absolute belief that boys are not hornier than girls. Girls are just as horny, but we don't talk about it. So, that was the insight I gained about young girls and young adolescents' sexual response."

Along with questions about masturbation, Dr Melissa said there was just a whole heap of questions about sex.

"They weren't thinking about doing it - they weren't at that stage. But they were probably hearing stuff, seeing stuff and wondering things like, what oral sex is and how does it actually happen, and how do two women have sex together."

How Dolly Doctor letters changed over the years.

Before the Internet, Dolly Doctor was the home of sex education. But over the decades, Dr Melissa said girls became more and more educated and had a better understanding of their anatomy - whether it was through school or a little old thing called the Internet.

"One of the biggest things I noticed over the years was more sexually explicit and technically correct language around genitals. There was perhaps a greater awareness of the vulva and the components of the vulva, with girls naming those areas - clitoris, vulva and vagina - rather than perhaps using euphemisms or not being quite sure."