For more than two decades Dr Melissa Kang answered teenagers’ questions about puberty, sex and relationships as Dolly magazine’s Dolly Doctor.

But one question “concerned” the GP and youth sexual health PhD holder more than any other.

In a recent episode of ABC’s mini-documentary series Throwback, Dr Kang shared that she began to notice a worrying trend among her readers’ questions.

“[There were common] themes around puberty… and worrying if you’re attractive or not. Those kinds of things really stayed the same over the years.”

“The thing that I noticed that really changed, there were more and more questions about how to remove pubic hair.”

Dr Kang said what worried her most about these queries was the motivation behind the girls’ quest to remove their pubic hair.

“I guess what concerned me about that a lot of the time was girls who were saying, ‘I’ve got to get rid of my pubic hair because I won’t be attractive to my hypothetical boyfriend’. Often they were hypothetical.”

Dr Kang told the ABC that correlated with a rise in questions about vaginas and vulvas and how they should look.

“On the one hand, that’s fantastic, that they felt comfortable looking without any sense of shame,” she said.

“But the negative side was they were worried or ashamed that their genitals weren’t attractive enough, in the same way that girls previously worried about their height or their hair or something like that.”