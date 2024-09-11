This famous musician has been married for 21 years. He just welcomed a baby with someone else.

55-year-old rock legend Dave Grohl is facing a media storm right now.

On Wednesday, the musician announced that he has fathered a child to another woman who is not his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

He published a written statement on his Instagram, saying: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

He added that he is trying to win back trust from his loved ones, following the infidelity.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl is already a dad to three daughters, who he shares with Blum.

He is best known for founding the Foo Fighters and for being the former drummer for Nirvana. Here's everything we know about his family life.

Dave Grohl's marriage to Jordyn Blum.

Grohl was previously married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. Then in 2001, he met his future second wife, Jordyn Blum.