Who did Dave Grohl have an affair with? Aussie fans have a new theory.

Speculation is reaching fever pitch after Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl announced that he had welcomed a lovechild.

Grohl fathered the newborn, a baby girl, with an unknown woman, outside of his 21-year marriage to wife Jordyn Blum.

It is his fourth daughter, who he has welcomed alongside his daughters with Jordyn, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote on Instagram.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Despite the candidness of the post, fans didn't miss that he had not disclosed any information about the woman he had the affair with. This knowledge gap has spurred countless theories online, with Australian radio icon Jackie O weighing in with her own thoughts: that Grohl's baby's mother may be Australian.

"Everyone was shocked when he released a statement. Obviously he had sex with a fan and maybe he didn't know until now. But he was on tour in Australia nine months ago," she revealed.

Grohl was touring with the Foo Fighters in Australia in late November 2023, playing shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

"It could be an Australian girl because he said he recently became a father. It could be Australian if [the baby was born] just now," Jackie O explained.