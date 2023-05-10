Bride and Prejudice's Dannii Erskine reportedly died in a car accident last month. Now, she's spoken out.

Now, over a week later, Danni has spoken out to confirm that she is still very much alive, and her Instagram account had been hacked.

She confirmed the news in a statement to So Dramatic!, via a friend.

"Dear media and others this may concern," the statement read.

"On the 29th of April, 2023, my Instagram account was hacked. I received notification to my Gmail which I have attached that it was coming from Geelong region. I live on the [Mornington] Peninsula," she continued.

"I spoke to the police over the phone and they going to look into it, advised I had to contact the cyber team and also reported it to Google."

Danni went on to confirm she was in a car accident, but it occured seven months ago, and she has been recovering from an injury to her ankle.

"I was in a car accident on September 17th 2022. For the last six months I have been homebound due to an injury in my ankle having severe injury from the accident. I was in hospital for many months including rehab."