Bride and Prejudice's Dannii Erskine reportedly died in a car accident last month. Now, she's spoken out.

Last week, reports emerged that Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine had died following a "horrible tragedy".
Danni, who appeared on the reality show in 2019 with her then-fiance Denton Ansley, reportedly died in hospital after her car was "T-boned" on the way home from the shops in Melbourne last month.
A person claiming to be Danni's sister, Dee, told the So Dramatic! podcast via email, "She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12:01am. She will be loved [and] very much missed… It was a horrible tragedy."
"She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won’t get that chance."
Tributes reportedly began flowing on Danni's Instagram account, where a post read "Rest in peace Dannii Erskine, 1995-2023".
"We appreciate and respect wishes we have received as a family," a family member reportedly wrote on the page, according to news.com.au.