Thousands of Aussies are testing positive to COVID every day. Here's how 10 people are navigating the risk.

Whether we want to hear about it or not, COVID-19 is still very much a part of our lives.

Last week, the country's Chief Health Officer Professor Paul Kelly said he was "increasingly confident" Australia had reached the peak of the current COVID-19 wave, but warned we’re still not out of the woods.

"This is coming to the end of this wave or at least the peak of this wave," he told media last Thursday.

"But this will not be the last wave, and we will continue to have to plan for that, be ready to know when that’s happening and to respond to it accordingly."

On Wednesday, the country recorded more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths, while there are nearly 4500 people in hospital with the virus.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also warned we shouldn't become complacent, saying, "It is important that people get their booster shots if they are eligible."

Health authorities are still recommending wearing a mask indoors and in crowded settings.

"On top of getting vaccinated and boosted, I urge everyone to wear a mask indoors and where social distancing is difficult, such as at a sports games," Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Victoria chairm, Anita Munoz, said in a statement.

As we continue to live with the virus while also trying to make the most of social events we've previously missed out on, we asked 10 women how they are navigating life at the moment.

Here's what they said.

'I try to avoid travelling on public transport during peak hour.' - Emmeline.

"I try to skip travelling on public transport during peak hour if I can. Standing pressed up against people seems like a surefire way to get sick, especially with not everyone wearing a mask."

'I have reinstated my old COVID rule of avoiding people's homes.'- Meghna.

"I am now being super selective about who I visit, if the gathering is big I make an excuse. I have also reinstated my old COVID rule of avoiding people's homes and meet outdoors as much as possible. (I am a bit more paranoid as we went to one dinner party last week, and my son along with a few other guests have tested positive now)."

'I'm trying to limit my movements before my overseas holiday next week.' - Emma.

"I'm going overseas in a week for the first time since the pandemic and I'm trying to limit my movements as much as possible to avoid getting sick before I go. There will be no social engagements between now and then, I'll basically just be moving between home and the office. I'm quite terrified of getting COVID again and it ruining my long-anticipated holiday."