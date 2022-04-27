Tax cuts, childcare and Medicare: Here's where the major parties stand on cost-of-living.

To keep up to date with the federal election campaign as we head to the polls to vote on May 21, visit our election hub page. There you'll find analysis, explainers and all the results of our Mamamia Votes survey.

The cost of living is a key talking point as we edge closer and closer to the federal election.

The pandemic and impact of the war in Ukraine has seen the cost-of-living surge over the past year, and Aussies are feeling it at the checkouts and the petrol pumps.

On Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced Australia's annual inflation rate has soared to 5.1 per cent from 3.5 per cent, the highest level since 2001.

So it's no wonder it's one of the top five key election issues for women.

According to our recent Mamamia Votes survey, 50.6 percent of the 5000 people surveyed said it was an issue deciding how they will vote in the polls.