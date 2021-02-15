WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Love My Way. Read on at your own risk.

Everyone has a Claudia Karvan moment that has stuck with them.

For most of us it's episode eight of Love My Way, where the tie that binds the characters together is suddenly ripped out from under them.

After seven lovely episodes of getting to know Karvan's character Frankie and her daughter Lou (Alex Cook), Lou falls off her scooter in the park and her heart stops.

It's hard to look at Karvan's face without remembering that moment. And it's impossible to think about that moment without remembering the expression on Karvan's face.

It was pure and utter grief.

"It was very, very difficult to commit to that storyline," Karvan told host Mia Freedman on this week's episode of No Filter.

"It was Jacquelin Perske's [series creator and co-writer] idea. The theory behind it from Jacquelin was that, you know, we've created this world and the linchpin in this world is Lou. So as writers and storytellers, what happens if we pull that pin out?

"Once the idea was seeded, it was like, okay, we have to do it. None of us really wanted to do it. And it was an extremely painful thing to devise and talk about, and it feels sort of dangerous to go into that territory when you are a parent."

As difficult as the scene was to write and film, it was worth it. It struck a chord with the Australian public and has become one of the most iconic moments on Australian TV.

