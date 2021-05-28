After five years off Australian TV, The Celebrity Apprentice Australia is back.

Starring 14 Aussie celebrities, the show will follow two teams as they compete in various business-related challenges while trying to avoid being fired by the CEO, Lord Alan Sugar. So far, three stars have gone home.

Just one week into the show and there's already a bunch of gossip. Here's everything we know so far.

The Veronicas aren't happy with their edit.

The Veronicas' Jess and Lisa Origliasso have some things to say about their edit on Celebrity Apprentice.

On Wednesday, the pop duo directly tweeted the official Celebrity Apprentice Twitter account to call out the show's "scripted drama".

"Celeb Apprentice, why are you not airing any of our wins and strategy for each task, only using the scripted drama you GAVE us as the only airtime/promo? Where’s all the footage where we pull through for our team and for our charity? Why is all of that being edited out?"