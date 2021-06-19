8 celebrity couples who broke up and are now back together.

In case you missed it: the iconic early 2000s couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, are back together.

It's been 17 years since the pair split after 18 months together and, in the years since, both have had further high-profile relationships and marriages while maintaining bloody solid careers.

But it's 2021 now, and there's been some major movement on the Affleck and Lopez relationship timeline.

In late April, the exes were seen spending time at Lopez's Los Angeles home, which has obviously led to reconciliation rumours.

And then in May... THEY WENT ON A WEEK-LONG HOLIDAY TOGETHER. Even more recently, Affleck spent time with Lopez's mother. Which sounds pretty serious to us.

And it got us thinking: what about all the other celebs that went through breakups and are back together today?

It turns out... there are a lot.

From Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, here are seven other celebrity couples that made it work after a breakup.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

