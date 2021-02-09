Mysterious deaths and a serial killer: The grisly legend of the Cecil Hotel.

Stepping into the lobby of the Cecil Hotel is like stepping back in time into old school Hollywood.

With its Doric columns, stained glass windows and marble floors, you can imagine Hollywood starlets and big time movie producers sipping on martinis in the hotel bar.

And they did, for a short time.

Now the demise of the once iconic hotel and its grisly past is being explored in a new Netflix docuseries called Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

The 700-room hotel was built in downtown LA in the 1920s and was marketed as a luxury hotel for businessmen visiting the city.

For a few years, it was a favourite among the Hollywood set, especially because it was the first hotel in the city to welcome Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Then the Great Depression hit and LA locals down on their luck set up camp in Skid Row, the city's most notorious slum, which surrounded the hotel. Residents who couldn't afford the hotel's room rate slept on the pavement outside and in the nearby bushes.

As the city's homelessness and crime rates increased, the hotel became synonymous with poverty and accidentally became the poster child for the darker side of Tinsel Town. Its Hollywood shine was quickly replaced with grime.

The hotel has since been dubbed the 'Hotel Death' and it was the inspiration behind the fifth season of American Horror Story.

In 1947, Elizabeth Short was reportedly seen in the Cecil Hotel bar. A few days later, her body was found in the middle of a nearby grassy lot. It had been cut in half, and she had cuts on her face from the corners of her mouth to the bottom of her ears. She was quickly dubbed 'The Black Dahlia' by the media.

In 1964, a hotel worker found the body of "Pigeon Goldie" Osgood in one of the hotel's rooms. She had been raped, beaten and stabbed to death. Her murder remains unsolved.

Between 1964 and 1974, the 'Skid Row Slasher' Vaughn Greenwood killed 11 people who were sleeping on the streets surrounding the hotel. He would scatter rings of salt around his victims and leave cups of blood at the scene.