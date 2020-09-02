Elisa Lam was last seen behaving strangely in a hotel lift. Weeks later, her body was found.

This post deals with mental health and might be triggering for some readers.

On February 19, 2013, maintenance worker Santiago Lopez took the lift to the 15th floor of Los Angeles' Cecil Hotel.

There were problems with the water supply. Complaints had been coming through to reception for days: low pressure, a dark colour, even a strange smell seeping from some of the taps.

From the 15th floor, Lopez took the stairs to the roof, where he disabled the access alarm, walked across to a platform, and then climbed a ladder to the top of the downtown building's three metre-tall water tanks. One of the hatches was open. He peered inside.

There, he saw the body of an Asian woman face up in the water, naked, with her clothes floating beside her.

It was the guest who had vanished less than three weeks earlier: 21-year-old Canadian tourist, Elisa Lam.

The disappearance of Elisa Lam.

Elisa Lam was on a solo holiday when she died. The University of British Columbia student was on her way to Santa Cruz, California, when she checked into the Cecil Hotel on January 28, 2013.

She was booked in for a three-night stay and, according to court documents, was initially assigned a shared room but roommate complaints about her "certain odd behaviour" saw her moved to one of her own.

Elisa Lam. Image: LAPD. One of the last people to speak to Elisa was Katie Orphan, the manager of a nearby bookshop.

She told investigators and CBS News that Elisa purchased books and music for relatives in Vancouver, and expressed concern that she wouldn't be able to fit all the items in her suitcase.

“It seemed like she had plans to return home, plans to give things to her family members and reconnect with them,” Orphan recalled.

But they never heard from her. The last time she used her phone was on January 31.

Elisa was reported missing four days later.

The unsettling CCTV footage.

Speculation about Elisa's disappearance went global after Los Angeles Police Department released chilling CCTV footage of her last-known movements.