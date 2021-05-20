What made Brooke Blurton cry during her first Bachelorette interview, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. What made Brooke Blurton cry during her first Bachelorette interview.

Brooke Blurton will be the one handing out roses on the next season of The Bachelorette. And we couldn't be happier.

The proud Noongar-Yamatji woman from Western Australia is the first Indigenous and openly bi-sexual Bachelorette.

And the significance of that is certainly not lost on her.

During an interview with Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill, Brooke broke down when asked about if she's taking in just how special and groundbreaking it all is.

"I think you guys just hit me right in my heart feelings," she told co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik.

"I've done a lot of firsts, like being the first contestant, that was really a proud moment. But I think I've just always been a person that wants to breakdown barriers. I don't want to hold back."

But while she recognises there's a lot of responsibility and pressure weighing on her shoulders, she says she feels "ready for it and really excited for it".

"This is such a huge shift and movement for the future of generations of young people that can really feel proud to be whatever they want to be."

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooke said the show will look very different this season with both male and female contestants possibly living in two separate mansions.