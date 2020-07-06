18 women share the bridesmaid looks they genuinely loved.

Watching a friend or family member marry the love of their life is a beautiful moment. Especially if you're one of the few chosen to be a bridesmaid.

You get to be involved in the planning and stand beside the couple on their special day. But what you wear — well, generally that’s the brides choice.

Sometimes it turns out great and you love the dress and makeup chosen for you. Other times… not so much. But hey, it’s her day, right?

So in the name of inspiration for future brides and bridesmaids to be ﻿(now that we can finally attend weddings again)﻿, we spoke to 18 ladies who have legitimately love﻿d their bridesmaids looks - some so much so they actually wore them again.

Whether it be the hairstyle, the makeup, the dress or the lot, they told us exactly why they liked these looks so much.

Tayla