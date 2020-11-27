GET EXCITED: All the best Black Friday deals to snag before it's too late.

Black Friday has arrived.

We're excited, overwhelmed and a little scared. Because obviously, it's going to be chaos.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens try the viral bikini bottoms. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

To make sure you don't miss out on the best offers, we've curated our top picks across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and included a list of the top brands and their sale offerings for this Black Friday.

But make sure to keep an eye out all weekend as most of the sales will continue through to Sunday or Monday (Cyber Monday). And some sales have already begun!

Pro tip: Before you go shopping aimlessly, download the app Klarna. You can choose the products you're planning on snagging on sale, create a wishlist and turn on price drop notifications. The app will notify you if the price has dropped.

Happy shopping!

Fashion

Riders by Lee Dad Jeans, was $109.95, now $76.96.

Image: The Iconic.