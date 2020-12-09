Why celebrities documenting their body transformations feels so uncomfortable.

'I started eating a wholefood diet and the weight just fell off.'

It's nothing new. Celebrity body transformations have been around since, well, celebrities. Google those words and you'll see a litany of content, mostly about how stars shredded for movie roles, or 'got into shape' for weddings and magazine covers.

And that's just it - in the heyday of tabloid magazines, it was all about the photo op. The casual frolic in the Malibu surf, front page news the next day.

The transformation would seemingly have happened overnight, their hours slogging it out with personal trainers and personal chefs serving low-carb meals shielded from public view. You might've seen the paparazzi photos of their frequent trips to the gym, dark glasses and hoodies hiding their faces. But the big beach body reveal came later.

And we liked it that way. It conveniently hid from us an ugly truth: that even these beautiful, blessed people, the very top of the A-list, still needed to "transform". They weren't born like that; they needed Tracey Anderson's help.

In a time before body positivity, size 12 stars 'caught out' with cellulite and round tummies chowing down at LA cafes helped shift magazines, embedding in an entire generation's consciousness the dangerous narrative of the "need" to slim down.

A-list secrets to weight loss. Thinner, fitter, stronger by summer. Abs like THESE, the headlines shouted at us.

Now, we like to think our approach to weight loss has changed. We eat well because it feels good and know that fitness is as much about the mental health benefits as the physical payoff. We celebrate bodies of all shapes and try to be kinder on our own.

Celebrities - aware of this change - benefit from being transparent about their bodies, too. Some use this power for good: it's refreshing to see Ashleigh Graham's stretch-marks and Chrissy Teigen eating pasta. We breathe a sigh of relief when Katy Perry shows us the reality of pumping breastmilk with a swollen post-baby belly.