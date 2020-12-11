A $25 serum and a holy grail foundation: Anna Heinrich's beauty routine as a new mum.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to Australian media personality Anna Heinrich. You might recognise her from the first season of The Bachelor Australia, where she met her now-husband, Tim Robards. But what you might not know is that she wears many hats: she's also a criminal lawyer, model, reality TV star and Instagram influencer, with over 379,000 followers.

Here, the 34-year-old tells us how her beauty routine has changed since the birth of her baby girl Elle in November, and reveals some of her go-to skincare and makeup products.

Anna Heinrich. While she won the hearts of Australia on the OG Bachelor in 2013, the criminal lawyer has found success in not one, but multiple career paths. But if you were to ask, it's clear that Anna's greatest gig to date is her latest role: mum to baby Elle.

We asked Anna if becoming a mother has changed the way she approaches beauty.

"I have definitely become more time efficient with my routine," Anna told Mamamia.

"There is only a small window of time I get in the morning and night to focus on myself. My beauty routine is, more than ever, productive and effective. The less products I can use the better. There have been many, many mornings I haven’t even had a chance to shower so I'm still working on that one."

