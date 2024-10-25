13 beach bags you're about the see everywhere this summer.

I know we love to joke about handbags only being created because designers refuse to give women pockets, but the truth is a bottle of sunscreen and a towel are not going to fit in anyone's pants — so beach bags are an essential item for summer.

Giant beach bags have been in for ages, and it's no surprise that micro-trends are yet to defeat them: the trusty totes are so much more than just a sea-going accessory.

The humble beach bags' roomy capacity and cute array of styles mean that, with the right option, you can go straight from a morning dip to the professional confines of the office, with space in there for both your spare outfit and your laptop.

As a chronically over-prepared Virgo myself, I love a bag where I can fit everything I might need for any scenario ever. Sunscreen and towel? Check. Hand sanitiser? Check. A facial mist, perfume, lipstick and mascara? Check. Oh, and how about a book and a laptop too? With a giant beach bag, yes, check that off too.

There's a vast array of beach bags to choose from: the classic straw, the more contemporary mesh, or the reliable canvas, there's something for everyone. Narrow down your options by checking out our fave summer beach bags below.