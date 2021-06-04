17 babysitters share the strange rules parents have asked them to follow.

There’s no denying that being a nanny or a babysitter is no easy feat.

Regardless of how fun it can be to babysit, it still takes a lot of energy to constantly watch and look after children that aren’t yours.

And while some children can be difficult to handle, often the parents are even more difficult to deal with.



After all, the hardest part of babysitting is enforcing the parents rules.

From bed times to snack restrictions, many parents set a number of standard guidelines for their babysitter or nanny.

But while many of these guidelines are pretty common, every once in a while an unfortunate babysitter is met with some seriously strange guidelines and rules to follow.

Babysitters and nannies shared the weirdest rules parents have asked them to follow in a hilarious Reddit thread. So we decided to grab our favourites, and ask the Mamamia community what they have come up against.

Here’s what they had to say:

No sugar.

"I was told that the only thing she specifically wasn’t allowed to do was eat a bowl of sugar."

Nappy change.

"I had to change the kid's cloth diaper every two hours on the dot. He was six years old. I assumed it was for some sort of disability or something, but no. His parents just didn’t want to potty train him, and the kid was content with being babied."

Nap time.

"They asked me to drive their three-year-old twins around in my personal vehicle for two-and-a-half hours because 'that’s the only way they can nap'. I simply put the kids in their bed, closed the door, and they were asleep in 15 minutes."

COVID-safe.

"In around October 2020, a friend of mine (from Sydney, where there were no coronavirus cases) was required to get COVID tested before taking a regular babysitting job. Despite coming back negative, she had to wear gloves and a mask at all times."