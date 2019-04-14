NO. After spending the night together, MAFS' Ning and Mark say they're "just friends".

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

In news that will break the hearts of precisely every MAFS fan in the country, it looks as though Ning and Mark’s rumoured rekindled romance is… well, just that, a rumour.

Despite revealing they spent the night together following the MAFS reunion dinner party (get it girl), faux ex-husband and wife Mark and Ning have made it clear they are just friends and WE REFUSE TO BELIEVE IT.

To refresh your memories as we mourn the loss of MAFS from our lives; Ning was quick to tell Mark she was “just here for the food” on their fake wedding day, but the couple rallied becoming an unlikely fan favourite couple until the final commitment ceremony, where Mark walked away from their relationship.

All we wanted was for their deeply flawed and dysfunctional relationship to continue beyond the show, but both Mark and Ning have since confirmed there is no chance of a reunion this is not what we want to hear.