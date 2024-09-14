'1999 was the best year in the history of movies. Let me prove why.'

Tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1999 and by party, I mean watch all the movies that premiered 25 years ago in this unrivalled year in cinema.

There was something in the water in 1999. I say this without any hint of hyperbole: there will never (ever, ever, ever) be a year for movies that comes close to the slate of films released this year.

Why did 1999 have so many of the best movies?

At the time, Entertainment Weekly published the headline ‘1999: The Year That Changed Movies', writing that this year sparked a new era as "the old, boring rules about cinema started to crumble".

Film journalist Brian Raftery dedicated an entire book to the blessed year, aptly titled Best. Movie. Year. Ever: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen, as he wrote 1999 was "the most unruly, influential and unrepentantly pleasurable film year of all time."

These movies nailed every single genre while offering the sorts of films that broke barriers, challenged norms and started new trends in storytelling.

Don't believe me? Read 'em and weep (like quite literally, we will never recapture this magic again *audibly sobs*).

I've rounded up the 22 most iconic movies of 1999 but let it be known: this is just scraping the surface, there are so many gems.

1. 10 Things I Hate About You.

10 Things I Hate About You is a beyond iconic teen romantic comedy starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, it follows a high school romance plot involving sisters Kat and Bianca Stratford.