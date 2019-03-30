"I felt like I was drunk." What happened when Ella stopped taking her antidepressants.

I went on antidepressants when my psychologist, psychiatrist and I decided that my depression and anxiety at the time was more due to brain chemistry than what Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) alone could help with.

I took a medium dose of sertraline (also known as Zoloft), which gradually worked until about the third month where I felt ‘cured’.

I continued taking the same dose for another six months, when I told my psychiatrist that I was feeling great and I hadn’t even needed any further CBT during that time.

She took that as an indication that I was ready to gradually come off the drugs as they seemed to have done their job.

It took about six weeks to decrease the dose gradually, and by the time I came off them I nearly felt worse off than I had before I started. At first it was mostly physical, I had the symptoms of being drunk even though I hadn’t drunk a thing. I was in a constant state of dizziness and confusion, my coordination was lacking, I felt nauseous, had a headache and cold sweats. But worst of all, my eyes couldn’t concentrate on one thing. If I looked at something it would be blurry/disorientating and every time I moved my eyes there would be a lag before they went in the direction I wanted and there was a “whooshing” sound that accompanied any sudden movements of my eyes.

I was such a mess that I wasn’t able to eat properly let alone continue my athletic training commitments and studies (even though I still tried my best until I’d be lying on the pavement from disorientation or asleep on my laptop).

I would make mistakes like being hours late to meeting a friend and then not be able to find where I parked my car afterwards. I’d end up with a parking fine because my sense of time and space just felt so foggy and confusing, yet if I tried to explain this I wasn’t believed because it seemed so unrealistic.

I was aware that there could be physical withdrawals for 2-3 days and my psychologist told me that I must have just been sensitive to the medication for it to be lasting over a week.

Unfortunately, however, as the physical symptoms started to decrease over nearly two weeks, the psychological symptoms started to kick in.

During this time I was a full time athlete, moving house to a rural area for the training there, was in my last week of full time university where I had three assessments due worth 50 per cent of my grade, and had a part time job. I didn’t have time to be going through all these brain changes.