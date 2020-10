Now, after seeing photos of our favourite cast mates back together, we couldn't help but wonder what the actors have been doing since the show finished.

So we did some digging.

Here's what the cast has been up to, 15 years after Zoey 101 began.

Jamie Lynn Spears / Zoey Brookes

Image: Nickelodeon and Getty.

After three years and four seasons of playing Zoey Brooks, the network cancelled Zoey 101. The same year, Spears became pregnant with her first child. She was 16.

"When I became pregnant my world came crashing down," she said of finding out she was pregnant in a petrol station bathroom in the 2016 documentary Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out.

Six years after Zoey 101, Spears released a country album called The Journey. She's also done a lot of songwriting for other artists – in 2016, she won an award from the Nashville Songwriters Association.

In March 2014, Spears married businessman Jamie Watson. They welcomed their first child together, Ivey Joan, in 2018.