McLeod's Daughter's Zoe Naylor's 'natural' parenting doesn't include vaccination.

Former McLeod’s Daughter’s star Zoe Naylor has revealed she does not vaccinate her children, preferring to treat them “homeopathically” in order to prevent illness.

In an interview with Kidspot, Naylor told the website all about her ‘natural’ approach to parenting, including the decision not to vaccinate and refusing to fall victim to routine.

When probed about her stance on vaccination, Naylor said that even though she understands the criticism surrounding an anti-vax attitude, she still does not feel any pressure nor inclination to immunise her own children.

“I’m pro-choice but it has to be an informed choice,” she said.

“I personally treat my children homeopathically. So, I am doing something. But you can’t immunise and then go and eat McDonalds. You need a holistic approach to wellness.”