"Your needs are last": 6 things Zoe Marshall has learnt going from one to two kids.

Transitioning from one to two children is hard enough in regular circumstances.

But for Zoe Marshall, who welcomed daughter Ever in June, the months since could best be described as... chaotic.

Shortly after giving birth to Ever, Zoe and her husband, NRL star Benji Marshall, entered Sydney's lockdown. They then spent two weeks quarantining in a hotel with their newborn and three-year-old son, Fox, in order to relocate to Queensland as part of the NRL coronavirus bubble.

Speaking to Mamamia, the mum and podcast host shared six important things she's learnt going from one to two kids. From mum guilt to the effects on her marriage, here's what she had to say.

Watch: Horoscopes as new mums. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

1. Your needs come last.

If you follow Zoe on Instagram, you'll know how candid she's always been about pregnancy, childbirth and motherhood.

Sharing a series of intimate images after the birth of Ever, she explained the sense of overwhelm that comes with a new child, with all new needs to cater for.