Zoe Marshall's "wild" birth story was one chapter in the mayhem that has been her fourth trimester.

It's been a whirlwind couple of months for Zoe Marshall. After welcoming her second child in June with her football star husband Benji Marshall, the new mum of two is now making the move to Queensland as part of the new NRL coronavirus bubble.

An unexpected interstate move during a pandemic seems daunting. Packing after just giving birth and not knowing when you're going to return home is... next level.

Watch: If your newborn could text… this is probably what it would look like. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Sharing a series of tired-looking selfies on Instagram Stories, Zoe wrote: "The look of a newborn mum realising she needs to pack up life for her family and move to QLD this week for the inevitable future. This was not in the fourth trimester 'how to' book."

In a second post she wrote, "Also the realisation that she has no clothes that fit and has been living only in pyjamas."

"Also realising she hasn't seen people for four weeks and will have to leave the house," she added.

Image: Instagram/@zoebmarshall