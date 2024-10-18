Zoë Foster Blake’s new book is set to become a TV series.

Zoë Foster Blake is headed for the bright lights of Hollywood with her best-selling novel Things Will Calm Down Soon set to be adapted into a US TV series.

And she's in impeccable hands.

The production company behind Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers, Made Up Stories, has optioned Blake's fictional novel about a woman who makes it as an entrepreneur while balancing the challenges of motherhood.

Things Will Calm Down Soon follows 30-year-old A-list stylist Kit Cooper as she embarks on a huge career pivot.

"When she decides to launch her own product, we go with her as she builds a brand, team and multimillion-dollar business while single parenting, managing an unreliable partner and a dysfunctional wider family, and far too many school WhatsApp messages," the synopsis reads.

"When Kit finds herself in the alien world of investors, suits and mergers and acquisitions her relentless anxiety, imposter syndrome and head-spinning busyness begs the question: will things ever calm down?"

Watch Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake discuss their challenges as a married couple on 60 Minutes. Post continues after video.



Nine.

Blake announced the exciting news that her book was being turned into a TV series on her Instagram page.

"I felt very strongly while writing this novel that it belonged on screen, that the story of a female founder, from concept to managing and then selling a business, hadn't been told before, and in a way that felt relatable to the many women all over the world carefully, imperfectly and wholeheartedly balancing the many tasks, pressures, demands, distractions and people in her life every day," she wrote.