Zoe Foster Blake just shared three 'newborn hacks' and mums are cheering.

Author and beauty guru Zoe Foster Blake knows that just because you’ve done it before, it doesn’t mean dealing with life as a mum of a newborn is any easier.

That’s why she’s shared a list of her must-have items with her 596,000 followers on Instagram to help a “scrunched-up, yelly, crying, non-sleeping” baby get to sleep.

Zoe and her husband Hamish Blake welcomed their second child, a daughter named Rudy Hazel Blake on July 17.

Already parents to three-year-old Sonny, Zoe told her followers that her experience with baby Rudy was very, very different.

“Unlike her brother and father, my newborn struggles to expel air,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Doesn’t help that my flow speed (milk, not rap) is set to 200km/ph. And so, she’s a gulpy, anguished, scrunched-up, yelly, crying, non-sleeping little Gollum unless I do stuff (tilted feeding etc) to limit gassiness.”

“There’s no risk of me being considered an expert, but these anti-wind aids were recommended to me, and I now I piff them to you. Cos maybe they will help get you some goddamn sleep.”

The first item on her list?