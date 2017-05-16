Zoe Foster Blake's first pregnancy taught her a painful lesson.

Zoe Foster Blake has always been upfront about the pain she endured during, and immediately after, her first pregnancy.

While she was carrying little Sonny in 2013-14, the author experienced pain in her pelvic region which eventually developed into an inflammation called Ostetis Pubis.

“From about week 20, I had pelvis issues, which saw me on crutches for the last five weeks of the pregnancy,” she explained to The Grace Tales in 2014.

Now pregnant with her second child, Zoe is doing everything to ensure she doesn’t experience the same pain. And it seems to be working.

“My second pregnancy has been a loooot better than my first,” the Go-To Skincare founder explains on Instagram.

This time around she hasn’t been “messed up” by pelvic and pubic pain, and it’s all thanks “pilates, osteopathy, lots of dull at-home exercises and a spell from a lovely white witch named Brenda”.

Zoe has written a blog post about her experience and what she’s learned from it, but the link appears to have crashed. So keep checking back.

Listen: Zoe’s brilliant pregnancy announcement set the bar high. (Post continues after audio.)

(Presumably under the weight of thousands of pregnant women trying to access her wisdom.)

For the time being, Zoe has an important message for her fellow mums-to-be.

“The crux is: I didn’t know pelvic pain was A Thing, and I paid dearly for my ignorance.”