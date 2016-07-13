Zoe Foster Blake's travel purchases prove she is all of us on holiday.

What is it about holidays that brings out the inner hoarder in all of us?

There is no other context in which we would buy a full-length patterned, ruffled, garish-coloured skirt. Or an obnoxiously large European hat. Or those super unflattering gypsy pants. Or 43 scarves. Or a really ‘fun’ sarong. Or goddamn SHELL JEWELRY.

And don’t even get me started on ornaments…

Well, it turns out Zoe Foster Blake is all of us on holidays, albeit with a much cuter side kick. (Sonny. I’m talking about Sonny.)

Listen: Zoe Foster Blake on our ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’ podcast. (Post continues below.)

Yes, even the Go-To founder and author makes holiday purchases that probably wouldn’t happen at home.

Exhibit A: a pompom bag.

Foster Blake, who is currently holidaying in Italy, shared her new purchase to Instagram with the caption, “I got a reeeaal crush on pompoms, which is handy since Sicily is filthy with them.”

I got a reeeaal crush on pompoms, which is handy since Sicily is filthy with them. And! I don’t even think I am holiday-idiot buying; I genuinely believe Real Life me will wear and love also. Just like my Thai fisherman pants, and Greek sandals, and Indian sari, and Norwegian bunad… A photo posted by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Jul 5, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

“And!” the 35-year-old continued, “I don’t even think I am holiday-idiot buying; I genuinely believe Real Life me will wear and love also. Just like my Thai fisherman pants, and Greek sandals, and Indian sari, and Norwegian bunad…”