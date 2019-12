No one knows better than a former beauty editor the very great importance of slip, slop, slap.

Likewise, a beauty brain and red-carpet habituee such as Zoe Foster Blake, 35, is acutely aware of the power of a well-curated Instagram feed.

So what to do when you’re hanging out with your husband on one of the Whitsundays’ most stunning stretches of beach and you want to document it for posterity?

How we want you to think we looked on Whitehaven beach… A photo posted by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Dec 14, 2015 at 2:20am PST

Foster Blake decided to keep it real.